Russia Developing Multiple Rocket Launcher for Its Arctic Units - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Russia is developing a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) for arming its Arctic units, an informed source tells Sputnik.

"An MLRS based on the DT-30 two-link tracked carrier is being developed for the Arctic units. It will basically be a 'Grad' or a 'Tornado-G' (multiple rocket launchers) on a new chassis of high cross-country ability and autonomy, suitable for use in the harsh conditions of the Far North," the source said.