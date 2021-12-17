Russia Developing New Hypersonic Strategic Systems - Strategic Missile Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia is developing new hypersonic strategic systems that will replace the Avangard glide vehicles when the United States finds an antidote for them, Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, said.

"We must understand this and do it and go further in hypersonic weapons. By the time they find an antidote, we must have found another solution to this. And today we are working on it. There are developments, there is work in progress. I think that this task is within our reach," the commander said on the air of the Zvezda broadcaster.

The Avangard hypersonic gliding unit is capable of flying at Mach 27. The first regiment in a reduced composition, armed with a strategic missile system with a hypersonic gliding winged vehicle Avangard, took up combat duty of the Yasnenskaya missile division in Orenburg region in 2019.

According to experts, due to the ability to maneuver in the atmosphere along an unpredictable trajectory, Avangard can overcome any existing missile defense system.