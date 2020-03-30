UrduPoint.com
Russia Developing Portable Express Coronavirus Test - Rostec Executive Director

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian state-owned military corporation Rostec is now developing a portable mini-laboratory for coronavirus diagnostics, Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko told Sputnik.

"In the near future this product [portable mini-laboratory for COVID-19 testing] should enter the market," Yevtushenko said, adding that Rostec is also capable of developing vaccines.

"And not only vaccines, by the way, we produce an entire line of products that help prevent the spread of the [coronavirus] infection.

Just the other day, the government identified us as the only supplier of equipment to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Russia," Yevtushenko told Sputnik.

According to the executive director, Rostec plans to supply equipment worth 12.5 billion rubles (over $158 million). The equipment will include thermal imaging devices for detecting people with elevated body temperature, infrared thermometers, and air disinfection units, among others. Rostec has also developed a special antiviral protective suit for medical professionals.

