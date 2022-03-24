UrduPoint.com

Russia Developing Super-ICBM That Can Hit US, Canada From South - US NORTHCOM Chief

Russia is developing a "super" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can hit US targets flying round the world and striking from the south as well as over the Arctic from the North, Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief US Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Thursday

"In the next few years, Russia seeks to field a new heavy-lift ICBM that President (Vladimir) Putin claims will� be able to deliver nuclear warheads to North America from both northern and southern trajectories," VanHerck told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).

The new missile is intended to bypass and render obsolete existing threat warning and assessment systems, the NORAD commander explained.

"Weapons such as these are designed to circumvent the ground-based radars utilized by USNORTHCOM and NORAD to detect and characterize an inbound threat, and challenge our ability to provide threat warning and attack assessment," he said.

Russia remains the Primary military threat to the homeland and the focus of its armed forces on targeting the US homeland has provided the model other competitors are beginning to follow, VanHerck added.

