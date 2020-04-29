UrduPoint.com
Russia Developing Test System To Detect Antibodies To COVID-19 In Blood Plasma - Minister

Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russia Developing Test System to Detect Antibodies to COVID-19 in Blood Plasma - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russia is developing a test system aimed at detecting antibodies in blood plasma, which can be used to treat patients with the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"In parallel, another test system is being developed ... It is aimed at specific immunity.

This is one of the options for immunoglobulin, which shows, among other things, virus neutralization. The development of this test system is aimed primarily at testing blood plasma, selecting which samples can be used as a medicine, and it can also be used in testing a person specifically for the presence of specific immunity, which neutralizes the virus, blocks the virus's reproduction," Murashko said during a roundtable on COVID-19 diagnostic tactics broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

