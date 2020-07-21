UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Developing Versatile Engine For Su Fighter Aircraft Family - Manufacturer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:20 AM

Russia Developing Versatile Engine for Su Fighter Aircraft Family - Manufacturer

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russia's Lyulka Design Bureau of Ufa Engine Industrial Association (part of the United Engine Corporation) is developing a versatile engine that could be installed on fighter aircraft of Su family, managing director at Ufa Engine Industrial Association, Evgeny Semivelichenko told reporters.

"Every year, Lyulka Design Bureau receives about 60-80 patents for something new. Moreover, today we are considering the possibility of creating a kind of versatile engine using the components of previous engines in order to obtain higher technical characteristics," Semivelichenko said.

According to him, this universal engine will be installed on Su-27, Su-30 Su-35 fighter jets without modifying the airframe.

"There is such an order from the Ministry of Defense, we are carrying out this work," Semivelicheko added.

These fighter aircraft are currently equipped with three types of engines - AL-31F for Su-27, AL-31FP for Su-30 and AL-41F1S for Su-35.

Related Topics

Russia Ufa Family From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

5 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

5 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

5 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

7 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.