Russia Develops 20-Minute Coronavirus Tests - Head of Federal Biomedical Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia has developed chips that can detect the coronavirus in 15-20 minutes and will demonstrate them on Friday, head of the public health service, Veronika Skvortsova, said Tuesday.

"This test, it takes no more than 20 minutes ...

a small reader, a device that shows whether there is virus in 15-20 minutes," Skvortsova said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

By the end of the week, Russia will also have the tests that can detect if a person has had the coronavirus, even if they did not show any symptoms at the time, the public health official said.

The vaccine should, however, be expected no earlier than by the end of the year.