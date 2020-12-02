UrduPoint.com
Russia Develops Ammunition Capable Of Countering Electronic Interference - Corporation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:47 PM

Russia Develops Ammunition Capable of Countering Electronic Interference - Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian State Corporation Rostec has developed ammunition augmented with artificial intelligence capable of reaching their target despite enemy radio-electronic interference, Bekkhan Ozdoev, Rostec's industrial director of the cluster of weapons, ammunition and special chemistry has said.

"Next-generation ammunition with the feature of artificial intelligence are the most effective weapons in modern warfare conditions. One of the developers' key tasks is to make the 'smart' internal parts invincible against electronic warfare measures. The new system surpasses Russian and foreign counterparts in terms of ammunition's protection against interference and nullifies the effectiveness of electronic warfare measures," Ozdoev said in a statement.

The technology is created by Rostec's Research Institute of Electronic Devices for use in high-precision ammunition.

