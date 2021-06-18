UrduPoint.com
Russia Develops COVID-19 Mutations Database - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, on Friday announced creating a national coronavirus mutations database.

"The national database of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences has been created in Russia," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement, adding that it has been developed by the watchdog's Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology.

The institute developed a platform that includes the Virus Genome Aggregator of Russia database, along with software that brings together, sorts out and analyses viral genome data.

The database is said to speed up the fight against COVID-19 as until now the information about the mutations has been fragmented.

