Russia Develops Defense Potential On Basis Of Reasonable Sufficiency Principle - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia develops its defense potential based on the principle of reasonable sufficiency, it does not seek gaining unilateral military advantage, and all of its efforts are aimed at reducing risks and settling differences through dialogue, President Vladimir Putin assured on Wednesday.

"We develop our defense potential on the basis of the principle of reasonable sufficiency and do not strive for a decisive unilateral military advantage and overbalance, especially in such a sensitive sphere as strategic stability. But we will never let anyone draw over the balance," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

The president emphasized that Russia's efforts "are aimed at reducing risks, ensuring predictability and resolving differences through dialogue and specific agreements, including in the field of arms control."

"Yesterday marked a mournful date, 80 years since the attack of Nazi Germany on our country. We attach a special importance to the lessons of the Great Patriotic War. We will do everything to guarantee peace and safety for the people of Russia, to upgrade our armed forces, and, of course, we will use the possibilities of diplomacy and conduct a meaningful dialogue with all interested partners," Putin continued.

