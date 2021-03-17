UrduPoint.com
Russia Develops Draft COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate - Foreign Ministry

Russia is developing a draft vaccination certificate in Russian and English languages for people who received Russia-made COVID-19 vaccines, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The Russian Foreign Ministry is taking part in interdepartmental work to agree on the issue of issuing certificates to persons who have been vaccinated to prevent a new coronavirus infection with Russian vaccines, as well as the international recognition of these documents," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the Health Ministry is in charge of implementing these tasks.

"The development of a draft certificate of vaccination in Russian and English for persons vaccinated with Russian vaccines is ongoing. Further international negotiations on free border crossing on the basis of this certificate will follow," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that, at the same time, work is underway in the World Health Organization to create "technical specifications for an international digital certificate of vaccinations."

"Russian experts participate in this [work]. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, supports this work," the ministry added.

