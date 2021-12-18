Russia Develops New Guided Missile That Can Be Used With Drones - Industry Source
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:04 PM
Russia has developed a new guided missile, X-BPLA, which can be used as part of the armament system for drones and helicopters, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russia has developed a new guided missile, X-BPLA, which can be used as part of the armament system for drones and helicopters, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik.
"X-BPLA is a new development based on guided missiles from the Kornet-D missile system.
It will become part of the armament system of the combat drones, for example, Forpost and Inokhodets, as well as Ka-52 helicopter," the source said.
The missile has had several successful launches off a Ka-52M helicopter and off Inokhodets, Forpost and Altius drones, the source added.