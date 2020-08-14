UrduPoint.com
Russia Develops New 'Poloz' Compact Firearm For Police - Rostec

Russia Develops New 'Poloz' Compact Firearm for Police - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russia's Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIITochMash), a part of state corporation Rostec, has developed a new self-loading compact firearm for officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard, a spokesperson for Rostec told Sputnik.

The development of the firearm is being carried out within the research and development work, dubbed Poloz. TsNIITochMash's director general, Albert Bakov, told Sputnik that operative officers need the new firearm because the Makarov pistol or PM is no longer suitable for them in terms of power and ammunition capacity.

"This compact model is smaller and lighter than the standard military model and can be used as a concealable weapon ... It is convenient, reliable and unpretentious in use, which is extremely important for operational services employees," Bakov said.

The 9mm-caliber Poloz pistol is designed to shoot at a distance of up to 50 meters (164 feet) and can hold 15 or 18 bullets, compared to the eight-bullet magazine of the Makarov pistol.

