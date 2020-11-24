Russia Develops Replacement Engines for Zubr, Murena Hovercraft - State-Owned Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC), a member of state corporation Rostec, has developed engines for the Zubr and Murena air-cushion landing craft, Deputy General Director Viktor Polyakov said on Tuesday.

According to the official, in order to replace Ukrainian-made naval turboshaft engines, the UEC has finished two research and development projects, which resulted in two modifications of the M70FRU engine ” the M70FRU-2 engine with 10,000 horsepower and the M70FRU-R reversing engine.

"All these research and development projects have been finished, as the result of the state trials, the engine design documentation has received the O1 label," Polyakov told reporters, referring to the stage where the documentation has been adjusted after the trials.

Zubr-class project 12322 vessels are the world's largest hovercraft, capable of transporting up to three tanks or up to 140 personnel.

Tsaplya-class project 12061 Murena hovercraft are designed to deploy troops on an unprepared coast and can carry one tank or 130 army personnel.