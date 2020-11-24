UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Develops Replacement Engines For Zubr, Murena Hovercraft - State-Owned Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Russia Develops Replacement Engines for Zubr, Murena Hovercraft - State-Owned Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC), a member of state corporation Rostec, has developed engines for the Zubr and Murena air-cushion landing craft, Deputy General Director Viktor Polyakov said on Tuesday.

According to the official, in order to replace Ukrainian-made naval turboshaft engines, the UEC has finished two research and development projects, which resulted in two modifications of the M70FRU engine ” the M70FRU-2 engine with 10,000 horsepower and the M70FRU-R reversing engine.

"All these research and development projects have been finished, as the result of the state trials, the engine design documentation has received the O1 label," Polyakov told reporters, referring to the stage where the documentation has been adjusted after the trials.

Zubr-class project 12322 vessels are the world's largest hovercraft, capable of transporting up to three tanks or up to 140 personnel.

Tsaplya-class project 12061 Murena hovercraft are designed to deploy troops on an unprepared coast and can carry one tank or 130 army personnel.

Related Topics

World Army Russia Tank All

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

40 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

32 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

32 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

33 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

33 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.