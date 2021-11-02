UrduPoint.com

Russia Develops Suicide Drone Technology For Maritime Border Protection - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russia is developing a kamikaze drone-based system for protection of its maritime borders, with some of its elements having already passed the tests, a defense industry source has told Sputnik.

"A technology for protecting Russia's maritime borders from intruding vessels, including military ones. The system will include reconnaissance drones as well as several types of loitering munition," the source said, adding that the suicide drones are supposed to be launched from both shore or ships.

According to the source, separate elements of the systems, including kamikaze drone launchers for small-sized vessels, have already passed their tests.

The source noted that the system is low-cost as loitering munition is several times cheaper than anti-ship missiles. At the same time, mass deployment of kamikaze drones can put frigates or destroyers out of commission by damaging their surveillance, control and weapons systems.

In October, Moscow said that US destroyer Chafee had approached Russia's territorial waters and "attempted to cross the state border" in the Sea of Japan. Meanwhile, UK destroyer Defender is said to have crossed into Russian waters in the Black Sea in June.

