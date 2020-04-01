UrduPoint.com
Russia Develops Test System For Immunity From COVID-19 - Golikova

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Russia Develops Test System for Immunity From COVID-19 - Golikova

Russia's Vektor center has developed a system aimed at detecting antibodies in the blood of those recovered from COVID-19,Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia's Vektor center has developed a system aimed at detecting antibodies in the blood of those recovered from COVID-19,Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the Vektor state scientific center of Rospotrebnadzor [Russian consumer rights watchdog] has developed a test system for detecting antibodies in the blood of patients and those who have recovered from COVID-19, as well as for studying immunity and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines that are being developed. The approximate term for registration of such test systems is April 10-15," Golikova said.

