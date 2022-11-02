(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Moscow is developing practical ties with Kabul without linking it to the official recognition of the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said.

"We are focusing on the practical development of bilateral ties without linking it to the official recognition of the new Afghan government. We give priority to trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation," Kabulov said in an article in Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Earlier, Afghan Industry and Trade Minister Nuriddin Azizi, said in an interview with Sputnik that Kabul wanted to agree on the import of about 1 million tonnes of gasoline and the same amount of diesel from Russia by the end of this year.

According to Azizi, Afghanistan intends to increase the supply of oil and oil products from friendly countries, including Russia.

Commenting on these negotiations, Kabulov noted that "substantive agreements have been reached on the sale of diesel fuel to the Afghans, negotiations are underway on the supply of wheat and other agricultural products."

Russia delivered about 165 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Kabul, he recalled.