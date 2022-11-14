Russia Develops Ultralight Armored Helmet - Armocom

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) An ultralight armored helmet made of composite materials and weighing only 700 grams (24 oz) has been created in Russia, Oleg Faustov, the deputy general director of the "Armocom" combat equipment and armor protection manufacturer, told Sputnik.

"We are moving forward and want to make our helmets even lighter. So, we have developed a promising sample weighing only 700 grams, however, it is still too early to talk about the mass production of such helmets," Faustov said.

He specified that the newly developed helmet is 300 grams lighter than the Ratnik 6B47 helmet, which is currently serially supplied to the Russian Armed Forces.