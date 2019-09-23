UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Develops Unmanned 6th Generation Fighter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Russia develops unmanned 6th generation fighter

Work on the unmanned sixth-generation fighter is underway in Russia, Sergei Khokhlov, director general of the Russian State Research Institute of Aviation Systems, said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency published Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Work on the unmanned sixth-generation fighter is underway in Russia, Sergei Khokhlov, director general of the Russian State Research Institute of Aviation Systems, said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency published Monday.

"The main difference from the fifth-generation fighter is that the basic version of the sixth-generation one is designed to be unmanned with pilot control being optional," Khokhlov said.

The new aircraft will be even faster, more maneuverable and less detectable than its predecessors, he said, without providing more details.

Russia has been developing the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets since 2002. The Russian Aerospace Forces are expected to receive Su-57 aircraft by the end of the year, RIA Novosti said.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Ashfaq, Adil fightback keep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ali ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese scientists invent 500-magapixel super came ..

6 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Tourism Act ready for presenting in KP assembly

6 minutes ago

Umar, Imran lead Southern Punjab’s fight back

18 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Babusar accident victims offered ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.