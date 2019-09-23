Russia develops unmanned 6th generation fighter

Work on the unmanned sixth-generation fighter is underway in Russia, Sergei Khokhlov, director general of the Russian State Research Institute of Aviation Systems, said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency published Monday

"The main difference from the fifth-generation fighter is that the basic version of the sixth-generation one is designed to be unmanned with pilot control being optional," Khokhlov said.

The new aircraft will be even faster, more maneuverable and less detectable than its predecessors, he said, without providing more details.

Russia has been developing the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets since 2002. The Russian Aerospace Forces are expected to receive Su-57 aircraft by the end of the year, RIA Novosti said.