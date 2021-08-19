UrduPoint.com

Russia Did Not Approve Change Of Power In Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia Did Not Approve Change of Power in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow has not made any approving statements about the change of power in Afghanistan, assessing only the objective situation in Kabul after the arrival of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) in the city, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would like to note right away that Russian officials have never declared or made any approving statements about the change of government in Afghanistan. We are recording reality. It would be strange if we did not notice it, but there are obvious differences in assessment," Zakharova said at the briefing.

The assessments of the Russian side concerned only the objective situation in Kabul, after the Taliban movement established de facto control over the capital of Afghanistan, including statements by Taliban representatives about guarantees of security for the population and diplomatic missions, she added.

