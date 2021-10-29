UrduPoint.com

Russia Did Not Cause Europe Energy Crisis, But Has Not Done Enough To End It - State Dept.

Russia did not manufacture the current energy crisis in Europe, but has not done what it could have done to alleviate it, US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Friday

"Let's be clear, Russia did not create the natural gas crisis in Europe. It happened again for a variety of factors and some of them were out of anybody's control," Hochstein said. "But there is no doubt that Russia has not done what it could have done to mitigate it and to slow the price increase and to actually eliminate the crisis, a potential crisis from happening."

