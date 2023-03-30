UrduPoint.com

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes Of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States did not receive any notices from Russia that would indicate a change in Moscow's approach to notifications under the 1988 agreement on intermediate-range nuclear forces, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that the transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), including notifications about test launches, has been suspended.

"Russia has informed the US that it will no longer provide notifications under New START as it relates to ballistic missile launches, but it will continue to provide missile launch notifications under the 1988 ballistic missile launch notifications agreement and they have not notified us of any changes to that approach. Of course, we also have seen Mr. Ryabkov's comments," Patel said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies ..

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies Producing Ammunition for Ukrai ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 ..

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State D ..

16 minutes ago
 Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due ..

Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Va ..

16 minutes ago
 BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, t ..

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE President issues two Em ..

23 minutes ago
 White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Trans ..

White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Transit' Via US in Line With One Ch ..

24 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers from Emirati tribes

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.