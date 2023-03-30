Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States did not receive any notices from Russia that would indicate a change in Moscow's approach to notifications under the 1988 agreement on intermediate-range nuclear forces, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that the transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), including notifications about test launches, has been suspended.

"Russia has informed the US that it will no longer provide notifications under New START as it relates to ballistic missile launches, but it will continue to provide missile launch notifications under the 1988 ballistic missile launch notifications agreement and they have not notified us of any changes to that approach. Of course, we also have seen Mr. Ryabkov's comments," Patel said during a press briefing.