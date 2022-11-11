Russia Did Not Offer US to Organize Lavrov-Blinken Meeting at G20 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russia did not offer the United States to organize a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 summit in Indonesia, as Washington already knows Moscow's position on all issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that the United States has no plans at present for a possible formal meeting between Blinken and Lavrov during the G20 summit.

"There are no issues that would require, in our opinion, to initiate such a contact now. The US knows our position on all aspects. We have a good idea of their approaches and priorities. Therefore, there is no reason to initiative such a meeting from our side," Ryabkov said.