UrduPoint.com

Russia Did Not Offer US To Organize Lavrov-Blinken Meeting At G20 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russia Did Not Offer US to Organize Lavrov-Blinken Meeting at G20 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russia did not offer the United States to organize a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 summit in Indonesia, as Washington already knows Moscow's position on all issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that the United States has no plans at present for a possible formal meeting between Blinken and Lavrov during the G20 summit.

"There are no issues that would require, in our opinion, to initiate such a contact now. The US knows our position on all aspects. We have a good idea of their approaches and priorities. Therefore, there is no reason to initiative such a meeting from our side," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Price Indonesia United States All From

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

2 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.