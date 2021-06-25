Russia Did Not Participate in Preparing ICAO Preliminary Report on Ryanair Incident- Envoy

Russia did not take part in preparing the preliminary report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into the Ryanair airplane incident, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik

