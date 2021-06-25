UrduPoint.com
Russia Did Not Participate In Preparing ICAO Preliminary Report On Ryanair Incident- Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:08 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia did not take part in preparing the preliminary report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into the Ryanair airplane incident, Russian envoy to ICAO Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik.

"The Russian Federation did not participate in the preparation of this report," Gudkov said.

