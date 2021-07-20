MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia did not pull troops to the border with Ukraine this spring as a response to Kiev's actions, this was a scheduled annual check of the Russian armed forces' combat readiness, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said in an interview with Politique Internationale magazine, released by the Russian Embassy in France.

"There was no 'response to Kiev's actions.' There was a planned annual check of the practical combat readiness of the Russian armed forces after the fall/winter training period," Kozak said.

"As in previous years, the drills were conducted throughout the territory of the Russian Federation from the Far East to Kaliningrad," the Kremlin official emphasized.