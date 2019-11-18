Russia Did Not Put Forward Artificial Conditions for Normandy Summit - Lavrov

Moscow did not put forward artificial conditions for the Normandy format summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference Monday after a Russia-Belarus foreign ministerial panel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Moscow did not put forward artificial conditions for the Normandy format summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference Monday after a Russia-Belarus foreign ministerial panel.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace said the meeting of the Normandy Four heads of state (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) would be held December 9 in Paris. The German cabinet confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would take part in it, the date of the meeting was also confirmed by the Ukrainian presidential office. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed December 9 as the date for the summit.

"If all four countries participants in the Normandy format are ready to meet on December 9, then the conditions [for the summit] have matured. We did not put forward any artificial demands for the meeting," Lavrov said.

"The only thing we were pushing for was for the participants of the Normandy format to respect their own decisions... which were sabotaged by the Poroshenko regime in everything related to the political process and the situation on the ground," he said.