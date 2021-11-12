Russia Did Not Receive Data Vital For Investigation of Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russia once again was denied data of vital importance related to the investigation of the opposition figure Alexey Navalny's case, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry published an assessment of responses of the UK, France, Germany and Sweden to a Russian request related to the case.

"The Russian Federation has yet again been denied legitimately requested information and materials of crucial importance required by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to finish the preliminary inquiry into the incident with Alexey Navalny for evidence of a criminal offence and possible grounds for instituting relevant criminal proceedings," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the four European countries have left a number of questions without response, including "what is the exact chemical composition of the toxic substance allegedly found by German and later French and Swedish military chemists in blogger's biological samples?" and "who was the person who accompanied Alexey Navalny aboard the chartered medical flight from Omsk to Berlin and what was his/her departmental affiliation?"