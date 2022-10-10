UrduPoint.com

Russia Did Not Receive Proposals To Hold Talks With West On Ukraine - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russia has not received any proposals to hold talks with the West on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in October, media reported that Turkey plans to organize negotiations between Russia, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"No, we did not (receive such proposals), there are no concrete plans on this at the moment," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is necessary to understand what results can such talks bring and then make decisions.

