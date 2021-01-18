UrduPoint.com
Russia Did Not Receive Results Of Navalny's Toxicological Study From Germany - Prosecution

Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:31 PM

The answers of the German Justice Ministry on the incident with Alexey Navalny received by Russia are uninformative and do not contain answers to questions, as well as results of toxicological examinations, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The answers of the German Justice Ministry on the incident with Alexey Navalny received by Russia are uninformative and do not contain answers to questions, as well as results of toxicological examinations, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.

"At present, the materials sent by the German Justice Ministry to the Russian General Prosecutor's Office in response to these requests have been considered. The Russian requests contained requests for more than 15 procedural actions, of which, based on the content of the materials, only two were actually executed: interviews with Navalny and his wife were conducted. They are not very informative and do not contain answers to the questions posed," the statement says.

In particular, it is indicated that requests for interrogation of Navalny's doctors were not satisfied, copies of medical documents, medical history, copies of forensic medical examinations, toxicological and other laboratory tests were refused. Navalny's biomaterials for comparative studies were refused as well, it said.

"According to the materials provided, the German side conducted a toxicological study of items bottles, on which traces of the Novichok nerve agent were allegedly found.

At the same time, the German side did not provide any specific conclusions based on the results of the examinations, suggesting to take everything at their word. It also did not provide information about the experts who conducted the research, refused to interview them," the prosecutor general's office explained.

In addition, it noted that Russia had been denied an interview of Navalny's aide Maria Pevchikh, since her address on the territory of Germany was allegedly unknown. At the same time, based on the numerous data published on social networks, including on the day of Navalny's departure from Germany to Russia, Pevchikh was among those accompanying him.

Among other things, the request for information regarding the e-mail address, from which the bomb threats at social infrastructure in Omsk were sent, was not fulfilled.

"All of the above suggests that Germany approached the execution of Russian requests formally, in fact, without providing anything that could shed light on the situation with the alleged poisoning. This shows the direct intention of foreign colleagues to hide the true circumstances of the incident in order to continue unfounded accusations against the Russian side, "the prosecutor general's office said.

