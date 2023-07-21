Russia Did Not Receive US Proposals on Arms Control - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has not received any written proposals from the United States on possible resumption of talks on arms control, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that Moscow is not ready to engage in a dialogue on basis that is publicly voiced by Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia has not received any written proposals from the United States on possible resumption of talks on arms control, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that Moscow is not ready to engage in a dialogue on basis that is publicly voiced by Washington.

"A written proposal, in the form that you probably mean, a note or a personal letter - no, it has not been received," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Gorchakov Club.

The diplomat added that Moscow has evaluated and commented on a statement of� White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on this issue.

"I would like to say that on the basis that the Americans are now proposing, we are not ready to conduct this dialogue and will not be, because they ignore several key points in the entire configuration. Namely, we must, first of all, make sure that the US course, which is fundamentally hostile towards Russia, is changing for the better for us. This is not happening, not even close," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat also said that there are "no changes" in the schedule for deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.