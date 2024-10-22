Open Menu

Russia 'did Not Succeed' In Undermining Moldova Vote: White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Russia 'did not succeed' in undermining Moldova vote: White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Russia failed to undermine Moldova's election, including a referendum on joining the European Union, the White House said Monday.

The referendum passed with a razor-thin majority, while pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu managed to come first in a key electoral test for her leadership of the former Soviet republic.

Moscow has "been working actively to undermine Moldova's election and their European integration," but "Russia did not succeed -- as the results demonstrate, Moldovan democracy is strong," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

Kirby has repeatedly warned that Russia was seeking to interfere in Moldova, saying last week that Moscow had spent millions of Dollars on its efforts.

Sandu is expected to face a tough second-round presidential vote on November 3, and Kirby said that "we have every expectation that the Russians are going to want to try to affect that runoff."

"We gotta make sure we continue to work with the Moldovans... to ensure that that runoff is done in a way that respects and is appropriate to the aspirations of the electorate in Moldova," he added.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Democracy Vote White House European Union Moldova Turkish Lira November Million

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

4 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

5 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

5 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

5 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

4 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

5 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

5 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

4 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

5 hours ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

5 hours ago

More Stories From World