Russia Did Not Try To Earn Political Points With Karabakh Ceasefire Deal - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Did Not Try to Earn Political Points With Karabakh Ceasefire Deal - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russia was not trying to earn any political points with the Karabakh ceasefire deal, signed by Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"No, this was not our goal," Lavrov told RT broadcaster, when asked a relevant question.

Moscow has a "philosophical approach" to different interpretations of the trilateral deal and Russia's role in it, the foreign minister stressed.

More Stories From World

