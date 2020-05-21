UrduPoint.com
Russia Did Not Violate Open Skies Treaty - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) There are no violations of the Open Skies Treaty by Russia, all issues raised by the United States can be discussed within the framework of the Open Skies Consultative Commission, and Russia also has complaints over the agreement implementation by the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There are no violations on the part of Russia. All of these issues raised by the United States are the subject of discussions within the framework of the Open Skies Consultative Commission," Grushko said.

"By the way, we have no less serious complaints over the implementation of the treaty by the United States itself. But these are rather complicated technical issues that must be addressed within the framework of a specially created body ” this commission, which evaluates the treaty's implementation, works to improve its mechanism and also considers all issues that may arise between the parties during the implementation of observation flights," he stressed.

