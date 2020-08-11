Russia Direct Investment Fund Expects WHO to Soon Add Russian COVID-19 Vaccine on Its List

Russia has submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO) the information about the vaccine against COVID-19 and expects the WHO to soon add it on the vaccine list, Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry. WHO official Tarik Jasarevic said that the organization was already in contact with the Russian government on assessing the efficiency and safety of the vaccine.

"It will appear shortly [on the WHO list]. As I understand, the information has been sent to the WHO, and they are going now through their procedure to update the list. Since the vaccine has been registered in Russia, and now it's official, the registration number and documents are available, we expect the WHO to update the list shortly because they did receive information from the Russian Health Ministry," Dmitriev said at a press conference.