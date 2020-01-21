UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Aramco, Sabic Consider Major Projects In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Russia Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Aramco, Sabic Consider Major Projects in Russia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco and petrochemical company Sabic are studying a range of major projects on the Russian territory, including with Gazprom's participation, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco and petrochemical company Sabic are studying a range of major projects on the Russian territory, including with Gazprom's participation, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We will hold today a meeting with Saudi Arabia's energy minister and Saudi Arabia's largest companies Aramco, Sabic and we are really studying with them a range of major projects on the Russian territory, including in partnership with Gazprom," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

11 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

26 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

41 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

1 hour ago

CJCSC lauds professionalism of PAF warriors

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.