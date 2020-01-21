Russia Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Aramco, Sabic Consider Major Projects in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco and petrochemical company Sabic are studying a range of major projects on the Russian territory, including with Gazprom's participation, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We will hold today a meeting with Saudi Arabia's energy minister and Saudi Arabia's largest companies Aramco, Sabic and we are really studying with them a range of major projects on the Russian territory, including in partnership with Gazprom," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.