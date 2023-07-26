Open Menu

Russia Disagrees With UK's Approach To UNSC Presidency - UN Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Russia Disagrees With UK's Approach to UNSC Presidency - UN Envoy

Russia is dissatisfied with the way the UK is conducting its United Nations Security Council Presidency after the UK refused to admit one of the speakers to brief the Council at a Russia-organized meeting, the Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia is dissatisfied with the way the UK is conducting its United Nations Security Council Presidency after the UK refused to admit one of the speakers to brief the Council at a Russia-organized meeting, the Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"I wish to take this opportunity to voice to friends our principal disagreement with the approach of the presidency," Polyanskiy told the Security Council members. "We propose three briefers ... however, the British presidency single-handedly decided that one of these briefers does not have a place at a meeting of a Security Council, referring to lack of time."

But it was a mistake by the UK Presidency to hold two meetings right after each other, Polyanskiy added.

"We consulted Council members on Russia's proposed briefers, mindful of the very tight timings of the Council this morning and determined not to have to cancel any subsidiary body business by rescheduling," The United Kingdom Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuki responded.

"On that basis and based on the views of other Council members, but we made reasonable compromise proposals - we did not refuse either refreshers proposed nor new briefers."

We offered them a choice to send a written contribution, Kariuki added.

Russia has invited three guests to speak at the UN Security Council meeting, nevertheless, a priest of the Ukrainian church was not admitted to speak at the meeting. After the verbal exchange with the United Kingdom, Russia requested a vote for the priest's participation but did not get enough votes from the Council members to have it approved.

On Wednesday, July 26, two meetings on Ukraine were held in the Security Council during the morning hours. The first one was requested by the Russian Mission to the UN regarding canonical Orthodoxy. The second meeting was externally requested by the Ukrainians in connection with attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Business Ukraine Russia Vote United Kingdom July Church From

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

38 seconds ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

40 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

10 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

6 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

6 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

6 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

25 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

6 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

6 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

4 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

4 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World