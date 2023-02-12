Russia Disappointed by How Taliban Run Afghanistan - Presidential Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia is disillusioned by how the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) are handling the situation in Afghanistan, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Sunday.

"We, of course, try not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. But we cannot hide our disillusionment with how the Taliban is handling the situation. It did a great job by kicking out the Americans and all puppet governments. But it has not learned how to run a government," Kabulov told The Week magazine.

Despite the Taliban's repeated assurances that they had "learned (their) lessons," nothing has changed, Kabulov said, adding that it was "a pity.

"

The Russian official also noted that Moscow was "really concerned" about the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, coupled with "other challenges like terrorism and drugs."

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.