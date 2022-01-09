UrduPoint.com

Russia ' Disappointed' By Signals From US, Brussels Ahead Of Security Talks - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Moscow is "disappointed" with what Washington and Brussels have been saying ahead of the security talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"I can say that we are somewhat disappointed by the signals that have been heard over the past few days from Washington and Brussels," the deputy foreign minister said.

"In a nutshell, they reflect lack of understanding of what we need. What we need is legal guarantees, binding guarantees of NATO not expanding any further, liquidation of all that the alliance has created by following anti-Russia phobias and misconceptions about the essence of Russian policies since 1997," the diplomat said.

Russia and the United States will meet in Geneva to discuss Moscow-proposed security guarantees on Sunday and Monday. Following these talks, a Russia-NATO council will meet in Brussels and consultations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will take place in Vienna.

More Stories From World

