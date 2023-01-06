Russia Disappointed US Not Cooperating on Israel-Palestine as Part of Quartet - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Russia is disappointed with the United States for refusing to cooperate in resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"We are disappointed that our American colleagues in the Quartet again and again refused to cooperate in resuming the peace process," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Thursday.