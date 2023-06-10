UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 09:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Russia is disappointed with the decision of the United Nations' International Court of Justice to allow third parties with pro-Ukrainian bias to the case filed by Ukraine against Russia under the Genocide Convention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russia is disappointed with the court's decision, adopted contrary to the evidence submitted to the court that such practices contradict the rules of the court and the general principles of justice," the ministry said.

The ministry added that all of the states admitted to the case as third parties "have a pro-Ukrainian position and belong to the Western camp."

The Russian Foreign Ministry argued that the "third parties" were distorting the interpretation of certain provisions of the Genocide Convention to pressure the court into making an unreasonable decision in Ukraine's favor.

The ministry said that it considered such a burst-type entry of unrelated states into the case in favor of one party to the dispute as an "impermissible violation of the principle of equality of arms and an abuse of procedural rights."

Russia has consistently rejected accusations of committing war crimes and violating international humanitarian law in Ukraine, saying that international bodies have been mostly ignoring regular reports about Ukrainian war crimes in Donbas and atrocities committed by Ukrainian soldiers.

