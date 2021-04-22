UrduPoint.com
Russia Disappointed With Slovakia's Decision To Expel Diplomats, Response Will Follow Soon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Russia Disappointed With Slovakia's Decision to Expel Diplomats, Response Will Follow Soon

Russia is deeply disappointed with the decision of Bratislava to expel Russian diplomats, the response will not be long in coming, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia is deeply disappointed with the decision of Bratislava to expel Russian diplomats, the response will not be long in coming, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava must leave the country within a week in accordance with the current geopolitical situation, as well as with the situation in the Czech Republic. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok announced that the country will take harsh action in support of the Czech Republic.

"We are deeply disappointed by the unfriendly actions of Bratislava, which decided to show pseudo-solidarity with Prague on a trumped-up case. Our answer will not be long in coming," Zakharova said.

