UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Discontinues Evacuation Flights Program Launched Amid COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:44 PM

Russia Discontinues Evacuation Flights Program Launched Amid COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Russia has decided to discontinue its program to repatriate Russian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic after assessing results it has achieved over the past six months, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia has decided to discontinue its program to repatriate Russian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic after assessing results it has achieved over the past six months, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The emergency response centre to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on Russia's territory decided to end the evacuation flight programme on 21 September. The last flight under the evacuation algorithm will be made from Larnaca, Cyprus to Moscow, Domodedovo, on 25 September.

I think that will be a special flight," Zakharova said during a Wednesday briefing.

Since April 7, Russia has been implementing the special program involving various ministries and agencies to bring back Russian citizens from abroad amid lockdowns introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Russian airlines alone have made 570 direct flights. The program also included over 250 special flights, including those by foreign airlines. Overall, more than 312,000 people seized the opportunity to return home from over 70 countries during the epidemic.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Cyprus April September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

29 minutes ago

Police Act 1861 in force in Islamabad, GB, AJK; Na ..

22 seconds ago

Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra wins Mackler ..

23 seconds ago

US Attorneys Offices Charge Over 300 People for Cr ..

25 seconds ago

No Way Trump Will Shut US Economy Down Again Over ..

26 seconds ago

5G networks may lead to inaccurate weather forecas ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.