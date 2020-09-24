Russia Discontinues Evacuation Flights Program Launched Amid COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has decided to discontinue its program to repatriate Russian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic after assessing results it has achieved over the past six months, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said

"The emergency response centre to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on Russia's territory decided to end the evacuation flight programme on 21 September. The last flight under the evacuation algorithm will be made from Larnaca, Cyprus to Moscow, Domodedovo, on 25 September.

I think that will be a special flight," Zakharova said during a Wednesday briefing.

Since April 7, Russia has been implementing the special program involving various ministries and agencies to bring back Russian citizens from abroad amid lockdowns introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Russian airlines alone have made 570 direct flights. The program also included over 250 special flights, including those by foreign airlines. Overall, more than 312,000 people seized the opportunity to return home from over 70 countries during the epidemic.