Russia Discussed With San Marino Mutual Vaccination Certificates Recognition - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday that he discussed mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with San Marino's representatives.

"Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates was discussed," Murashko said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

Further cooperation was also on the agenda, the Russian minister added.