Russia Discusses Middle East Settlement With UN Special Coordinator - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Senior Russian diplomats, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Special Representative for the middle East Vladimir Safronkov, discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Thor Vennesland, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting took place on Thursday in Moscow, where Vennesland was on a two-day official visit.

"There was the discussion of practical steps toward strengthening the ceasefire around the Gaza Strip, providing the humanitarian assistance to civilians as well as the restoration of civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The parties also paid attention to the creation of an atmosphere conducive to the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue based on the UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, including a two-state solution.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants launched several thousand rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza.