Russia Discusses Response To Possible Sanctions On Sovereign Debt- Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia is mapping out measures to respond to potential hostile steps against its sovereign debt, the response will be adequate and balanced, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on media reports about possible new US and UK sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt and businesspersons.

"We continue developing measures to respond to any possible further hostile steps against the Russian sovereign debt. As usual, we will react in a considered and adequate manner, being guided by the need to maintain stability of the Russian economy and financial system," Pankin said.

