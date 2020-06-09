Russia Discusses Strategic Stability With China Without Any Hidden Agenda - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russia is discussing strategic stability with China, but is not adding any hidden agenda to the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"We discuss the issues relevant to this topic ... We never do something because someone wants us to do or not do it.

We are not trying to bring any hidden agenda or topics that are interesting for someone else to our dialogue with China," Ryabkov said.

Russia understands why the United States wants China to join talks on strategic stability and why China does not want to join.

"And we have heard many times from our friends in China why they do not think it right or appropriate to sit at the negotiation table, where Russia and the US continue exchanging opinions on control over the arms and strategic stability," Ryabkov said during a videoconference at the Council on Foreign Relations.