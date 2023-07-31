Open Menu

Russia Discusses Transport Infrastructure Development With Malawi, Burkina Faso

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Russia Discusses Transport Infrastructure Development With Malawi, Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian Transport Ministry officials discussed developing transport infrastructure, including ports, airports and railroads, with their counterparts from Malawi and Burkina Faso at the Russia-Africa summit last week, the ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28 and was attended by Russian Deputy Transport Ministers Dmitry Zverev and Igor Chalik.

"In accordance with the agenda laid out by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum, the meeting of Zverev with the Minister of Agriculture of Malawi and the meeting of Chalik with the Minister of Transport, Urban Mobility and Road Safety of Burkina Faso discussed key issues of Russia's transport cooperation with African nations," the ministry said.

The development of transport and logistics corridors as well as promoting cooperation in transport training and building infrastructure, namely ports, airports and railroads, were on the agenda, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Road Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Burkina Faso Malawi July From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

55 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

55 minutes ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

55 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

55 minutes ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

2 hours ago
Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

2 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

3 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

3 hours ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

3 hours ago

More Stories From World