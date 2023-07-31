Russia Discusses Transport Infrastructure Development With Malawi, Burkina Faso

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian Transport Ministry officials discussed developing transport infrastructure, including ports, airports and railroads, with their counterparts from Malawi and Burkina Faso at the Russia-Africa summit last week, the ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28 and was attended by Russian Deputy Transport Ministers Dmitry Zverev and Igor Chalik.

"In accordance with the agenda laid out by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum, the meeting of Zverev with the Minister of Agriculture of Malawi and the meeting of Chalik with the Minister of Transport, Urban Mobility and Road Safety of Burkina Faso discussed key issues of Russia's transport cooperation with African nations," the ministry said.

The development of transport and logistics corridors as well as promoting cooperation in transport training and building infrastructure, namely ports, airports and railroads, were on the agenda, the ministry added.