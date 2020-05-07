UrduPoint.com
Russia Discusses With Turkey Delivery Of Extra S-400 Systems - Defense Cooperation Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia Discusses With Turkey Delivery of Extra S-400 Systems - Defense Cooperation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Moscow and Ankara discuss the composition and the time frame for the delivery of an additional batch of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

In 2019, Russia fulfilled its first contract for delivering four divisions of S-400 to Turkey, with the total cost reaching $2.5 billion. The contract envisions an option for one more regimental batch.

"The issue of an additional batch of S-400 for Turkey remains on the agenda. We are coordinating the composition, the delivery time frame and other conditions. Negotiations are ongoing today, and we hope to reach agreement in the foreseeable future," Shugayev has told the National Defense magazine.

