Russia Discussing Dates of Four-Party Consultations With Syria, Iran, Turkey - Bogdanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia is discussing with Syria, Iran and Turkey a schedule for the upcoming four-party consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers, no specific dates have been scheduled yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Moscow proposed postponing the meeting of the delegations of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria in Moscow, and Ankara agreed.

"We have not agreed on anything yet, so there is nothing to postpone yet," Bogdanov said.

He said he meant four-party consultations at the level of deputy ministers in order to prepare a foreign ministerial.

"We believe the sooner it takes place, the better. But our counterparts, the Syrians, the Turks, and the Iranians, have work schedules. There is no specific date yet, so we will continue to coordinate (it)," Bogdanov said.